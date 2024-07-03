17-year-old shot, killed on city’s North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on the city’s North Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 1600 block of Santa Anna Street, not far from Interstate 10 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a teenager was shot three times and killed. Neighbors said some vehicles were seen circling the neighborhood prior and they heard gunshots and went outside and found the victim lying in the middle of the intersection. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at this time, there is no suspect information. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.