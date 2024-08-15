Major closure at Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange planned for Friday night on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange on the Northwest Side will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Additional minor closures will continue throughout the weekend, and law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections.

The closures will allow crews to continue work on construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project.

Map of closure involving all lanes of traffic at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange on the Northwest Side from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Access to businesses around the interchange will remain open. Closures may be opened throughout the weekend as work is completed. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below:

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on the I-10 EB main lanes will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 EB frontage road and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the I-10 EB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound main lanes and to Loop 1604 westbound

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 WB frontage road and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers can re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and will follow signs to I-10 EB. Those looking to enter I-10 EB main lanes can enter via the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to return to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road or access I-10 WB will continue on the I-10 EB frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 WB frontage road toward the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Those looking to access I-10 WB will continue through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes and to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes will exit at the Lockhill Selma Road exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and will follow signs to I-10 WB. Those looking to enter I-10 WB main lanes can enter via the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to return to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road or access I-10 EB will continue on the I-10 WB frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway, following the I-10 EB frontage road toward the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Those looking to access I-10 EB will continue through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Additional closures will continue at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps. Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.