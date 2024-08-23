How changes to driver’s license policies could impact transgender Texans

SAN ANTONIO – Transgender Texans are facing a new hurdle as their driver’s licenses can no longer be changed to align with their gender identity.

This comes after a picture of an internal email from the chief of the state’s driver’s license division was obtained by The Texas Tribune.

Previously, there were three ways for Texans to get the sex on their driver’s license changed. Residents could get the change made (a) if there was a clerical error made, (b) if they provided an amended birth certificate, or (c) if they provided a court order.

As of August 20, Texans can only have the sex on their driver’s license changed if there was a clerical error made.

Helena Braden and MacKenzie Swain, with the San Antonio Gender Association, said they’ve had several people reaching out to the organization in the first 24 hours since the announcement of the change.

“I started to feel quite angry that such bigotry can stand in this state,” Braden said. “This just adds insult to injury for anyone who’s struggling with their own gender identity.”

Swain said there are several reasons this change could impact a person.

“It’s stressful,” Swain said. “If maybe you’ve been summoned for jury duty, you won’t be able to get it, being pulled over while driving or being stopped by law enforcement in general, ordering a drink at a bar or even traveling, showing your ID to get on an aircraft.”

The change also directs employees at driver’s license offices to send the names and identification numbers of people trying to change their sex to an internal email address. It’s unclear why this information is being kept or how it will be used.

KSAT reached out to the Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an interview since his office prompted the change, citing concerns about the “validity” of court orders.

As of August 22, after two emails, a phone call, and a voicemail, we have not heard back.

“I think the community and Texas as a whole is owed an explanation as to the justification for this change,” Braden said. “We will obviously be trying to take this to the courts to get an injunction through not just our organization, but many others who are going to do a lot more work than organization. If you believe in human rights, vote for human rights.”