VIA providing low-cost rides to UTSA football home games at Alamodome this season

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 20: A University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners helmet sits on the ground during game between the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers and the University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners on November 20, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Football fans who need a ride to UTSA home games at the Alamodome can use the VIA Metropolitan Transit beginning Saturday.

VIA will provide service from the Crossroads Park & Ride, which is located at 151 Crossroads Boulevard.

Return service will also be provided after the games.

Bus fares cost $1.30 each way, with discounted fares for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military.

Service to the Alamodome begins three hours before kickoff of each game. Kiosk sales and service to the games will end at game time.

Return service continues until one hour after the conclusion of each game.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the Park & Ride location, and VIA passes, including the VIA U-Pass, are accepted for service. You can pre-purchase fares in advance using VIA’s free goMobile+ app or within the Uber app for faster boarding.

UTSA faces Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon in their season opener. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.

The Roadrunners are picked to finish second in the AAC Preseason Media Poll.

