101º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

UTSA football unveils new black and white jerseys

Helmets will have full Roadrunner logo

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: UTSA, Football, UTSA football, Roadrunners, San Antonio, jerseys, Sports
UTSA players celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you look good, you play good.

The old saying still exists in today’s athletic world, and for the UTSA football program, a brand new jersey concept was released this afternoon.

Recommended Videos

The black and white jerseys with the full Roadrunner logo on the helmets are a change from the classic white, blue and orange colors we are accustomed to seeing during games at the Alamodome.

The back of the helmet says “San Antonio,” with the city’s skyline in the background.

What do you think of these jerseys for the 2024 season? Let us know by commenting below.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos