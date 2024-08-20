UTSA football unveils new black and white jerseys

UTSA players celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

If you look good, you play good.

The old saying still exists in today’s athletic world, and for the UTSA football program, a brand new jersey concept was released this afternoon.

The black and white jerseys with the full Roadrunner logo on the helmets are a change from the classic white, blue and orange colors we are accustomed to seeing during games at the Alamodome.

The back of the helmet says “San Antonio,” with the city’s skyline in the background.

What do you think of these jerseys for the 2024 season? Let us know by commenting below.