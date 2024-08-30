Man arrested on indecency with a child charge

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say “committed acts of indecency with a child” several years ago.

Gabriel Reyes, 48, was taken into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reyes on July 9 had called and self reported accusations that were made against him by a child victim who had reported being inappropriately touched several years ago.

A press release said on July 9 deputies learned that Reyes was already under investigation by Child Protective Services.

The victim told authorities that Reyes not only committed the acts, but also communicated through multiple text messages. Digital evidence found Thursday supported the victim’s story.

Reyes was taken to the Bexar County Jail. He is charged with indecency with a child, a second degree felony.

