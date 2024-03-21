Schertz Elementary School teacher accused of indecency with child

Mugshot of Gabriel Cantu, a former teacher at Schertz Elementary School

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police arrested an elementary school teacher after a student made an outcry about a sex offense incident.

Gabriel Cantu, 42, is charged with indecency with a child, a felony offense. He turned himself in on Thursday morning, according to Schertz PD.

Cantu is a fourth-grade teacher at Schertz Elementary School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal-City ISD. Police said a student reported the incident to her mother.

“The news is deeply concerning, and this conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” a spokesperson with SCUCISD said.

The district official said SCUCISD first learned of the allegations during spring break and Cantu was “promptly placed on leave” and his access to all technology was immediately suspended.

“Mr. Cantu will not be returning to SCUC ISD in any capacity,” district officials said.

“SCUC ISD will be conducting its own investigation, which includes reporting this conduct to all appropriate agencies. All parents of current and former students who were directly taught by this teacher will be contacted individually today.”

Cantu is being booked into the Guadalupe County Jail; his bond information is not yet available.

SPD said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to call them at 210-619-1200.