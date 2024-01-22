63º
Woman who was babysitting teen charged with child indecency, sheriff says

Amris Celeste Vasquez, 19, also facing charge of display of harmful matter to a minor

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a child indecency case involving a teen she was babysitting, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Amris Celeste Vasquez, 19, is charged with indecency with a child by contact and display of harmful matter to a minor.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the victim told her father that Vasquez had touched her inappropriately on Oct. 25, 2023.

Vasquez had texted the minor a video of her and another person having oral sex, Salazar said.

The teen told Vasquez she didn’t want to see it, and Vasquez responded with a nude photo of herself, BCSO said. Again, the victim told her she didn’t want to see it.

Salazar said later on that night, the suspect went into the teen’s bed and began touching her inappropriately.

BCSO secured a warrant for Vasquez’s arrest a week ago. She had moved to Dallas and was working there.

Salazar said she was lured back to San Antonio and arrested Monday.

Vasquez may have been having sex with a minor in the video she sent to the 15-year-old. It’s unclear if she will face any charges.

