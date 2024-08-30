‘Sorry is not enough’: Man sentenced to 10 years for fatal racing crash apologizes to victim’s family

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted in a deadly racing crash apologized to the family of the victim before being sent to prison.

Andrew Gomez, 22, was driving home from work on Sept. 30, 2021, when he was struck head-on by Hasan’s vehicle off Prue Road near Kyle Seale Parkway.

Mohammed Hasan, who was racing another vehicle at the time, caused the collision that resulted in Gomez’s death.

Hasan was later charged with three felonies: racing on a highway resulting in death, intoxication manslaughter, and manslaughter.

As part of a plea deal, the two manslaughter charges were dropped. Hasan pleaded guilty to the racing on a highway charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“The pain of losing Andrew is indescribable,” said Elizabeth Rodriguez, Gomez’s mother, during the hearing. “There are no words.”

Rodriguez described her son to Hasan and asked him to learn from his mistakes.

“Justice is justice, and I hope this is a grand lesson for you, your family, and your friends,” she said. “I honestly hope that something good comes from you either during or after your sentence.”

With permission from Judge Frank Castro, Hasan addressed Rodriguez directly, expressing his remorse.

“I think sorry is not enough and I’m sorry for your loss,” Hasan said. “I’m going to work on myself, be a better person,” Rodriguez responded, “I believe you, and I hope this is a first step to try and correct the situation.”

Hasan is eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.