Family safe after police standoff over mental health crisis on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family is safe after a standoff early Monday morning outside a home on the city’s North Side.

San Antonio police responded to a call in the Brookwood neighborhood off Blanco Road, where family members reported concerns about a relative experiencing a mental health crisis.

The person had picked up knives, prompting the family to call for help, SAPD said.

SWAT surrounded the house, and the situation escalated as the person began self-medicating with alcohol.

Eventually, the individual fell asleep, allowing the family to exit the house safely.

The police department’s mental health team is working with the family to ensure the person involved in the standoff gets help.