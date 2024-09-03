Man’s video shows moment he was trapped in SUV as street floods in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Floodwaters from rain that fell fast and furious on San Antonio Tuesday morning caught numerous dozen drivers by surprise.

RELATED: Viewers capture dramatic photos, videos of heavy rain, flooding from across San Antonio

Police and firefighters in San Antonio and Alamo Heights were scrambling to keep up with water rescues, particularly along the Interstate 35 corridor and along a stretch of N. New Braunfels Avenue between Austin Highway and Brightwood Place.

One man, who asked not to be identified, shared a video that he shot from inside his SUV as it got caught up in high water and carried away.

The video shows water up to his windows, flowing toward him while carrying trash bins and other debris.

He told KSAT 12 News he worked to stay calm during the ordeal when his vehicle was no longer under his control.

As he sat in his SUV recording the scene, which included water flooding in around his feet, all he could do was wait for help from Alamo Heights firefighters.

“They put me a safety vest and (carried me) out the window, then helped me cross the street,” he said, describing the rescue. “The current was so fast that it (knocked me down) twice.”

The dramatic video painted a scene that at least half a dozen other drivers likely faced along the same street.

At one point, more than half a dozen drivers were involved in water rescues along N. New Braunfels Avenue near Eisenhauer Road. (KSAT 12 News)

Yoan Falcon described, in Spanish, what it was like for him and his family as they were suddenly being swept away.

He said the strong current came on suddenly, taking him by surprise.

The family was able to climb out of their car and stand on a sidewalk nearby until help arrived.

There were no major injuries reported.

Trash cans from a nearby neighborhood floated down into the middle of N. New Braunfels Avenue. Alamo Heights city crews had to pick up all the trash that spilled from them. (KSAT 12 News)

Farther down the street was an unusual sight, a row of about a dozen trash cans that had floated down from a nearby neighborhood.

Crews with the city of Alamo Heights had to pick up piles of trash that spilled from the trash cans onto the road.

Almost as suddenly as the flooding started, the water began receding.

Within a few hours, N. New Braunfels Avenue appeared to be back to normal, except for some scattered debris that had washed up in the water.