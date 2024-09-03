‘Really didn’t look that bad’: Man describes moments leading up to truck getting stalled in high water on I-35 near 410

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers are used to being stuck on Interstate 35, but instead of traffic, one truck got stalled in water.

“Well, it’s done good,” said Robert, the driver who asked KSAT not to use his last name. “I’ve got almost 600,000 miles on it, so — it’s been a good little truck.”

Robert said he was on his way to work just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The rain on I-35 northbound near Loop 410 didn’t worry him.

“Really didn’t look that bad, and I saw another couple vehicles make it through, and I thought I could,” he said. “All of a sudden, it’s like you got down in here, and the water got like 6, 8, maybe 10 inches deep real quick.”

The water poured in, and Robert described the sound of the engine sucking it up.

“Unfortunately, it got real deep real quick,” he said. “It rushed in, water rushing in, and it drowned it out, so I stopped it right there, just got out and walked out and walked to work.”

Robert’s wet walk to work also comes with his warning for others.

“Watch for water, and if it looks like you can cross it — I recommend you don’t because nine times out of 10, you’re not gonna,” he said.

Hours later, the water receded, leaving mud and debris on the highway. A tow truck pulled Robert’s truck out of the way.

