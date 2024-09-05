Social Security Administration transitions to digital signatures for 30+ forms

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. About 71 million people including retirees, disabled people and children receive Social Security benefits. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Social Security Administration (SSA) is moving into the modern age by transitioning to digital signatures for more than 30 forms and removing signature requirements for 13 others.

The 30 forms that now allow digital signatures represent 90% of the most commonly used by customers at local field offices.

“We’re eliminating as many pain points as possible, from helping people sign at the click of a button, to reducing the need to drive or mail something in whenever possible,” said Martin O’Malley, commissioner of Social Security. “This means faster and more error-free processing and better service for our customers, who deserve a government that meets their needs efficiently and effectively.”

The changes simplify the application process for about 14 million signed forms annually.

SSA is considering removing signature requirements for other forms, affecting about 1 million additional transactions.

The agency will also expand paperless communication for My Social Security users to streamline services such as claims tracking and retirement benefits calculation.

