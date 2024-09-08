Man, woman killed after vehicle ejection from South Side crash identified by medical examiner’s office

A man and a woman who died in a South Side rollover crash on Saturday have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman who died in a South Side rollover crash on Saturday have been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Vincent Onofre and Mercadez Rivera, who were both 19 years old, were ejected from a white Cadillac Escalade after it rolled over.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of Applewhite Road.

Authorities said the Escalade with Onofre, Rivera and two other people inside was speeding southbound on South Zarzamora Street where the street curves onto Applewhite Road.

The Escalade then ran off the road and into a dirt lot before attempting to re-enter the road at a high rate of speed. While doing so, according to SAPD, the vehicle struck a concrete drainage ditch.

Colliding with the ditch caused the Escalade to roll over an unknown number of times before resting in a tall brush of grass.

Police said Onofre and Rivera were pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders attended to and transported the other two occupants to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAPD initially reported that Onofre and Rivera were in their 20s before the medical examiner’s office confirmed their ages on Sunday.

The two hospitalized occupants have not been identified, SAPD said. The department said its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: