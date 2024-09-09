Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering medical episode caused by substance withdrawals, authorities say

(Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Jail inmate died after suffering a medical episode stemming from withdrawal symptoms, authorities said.

Paul Anthony Sarabia, 50, experienced a medical episode while he was being booked into Bexar County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The following day, Sarabia died at a local hospital despite efforts by medical staff, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies believe Sarabia suffered a medical episode because he was having substance withdrawals.

However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine Sarabia’s official cause of death.

Sarabia is the third Bexar County Jail inmate to die since August.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is aware of the death.

The BCSO Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative investigation.