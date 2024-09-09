Homeless man shows KSAT reporter how art has kept him going

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a story born out of curiosity.

KSAT reporter Courtney Friedman and photojournalist Adam Barraza were at Haven for Hope weeks ago, covering a story on the shelter’s new youth program.

While there, they noticed beautiful artwork all around the common room and found out that the artist was, in fact, one of the young clients.

So they went back to sit down with 23-year-old Sumon Bines-Karki, who brought some blank canvases.

While teaching Friedman how to paint, Bines-Karki’s quiet demeanor blossomed as he opened up about his difficulties and how his art got him through it.

Strained family issues brought Bines-Karki to Haven for Hope, where he said he was first ashamed.

However, that shame quickly turned to gratitude as Bines-Karki took advantage of all the programs. He realized his whole life was in front of him, and he had a true plan to succeed.

Through the Haven for Hope youth program, he is seeing a therapist, going to workforce classes, and will be on the priority list for housing.

Bines-Karki plans to finish college with financial support from Haven for Hope.

Bines-Karki hopes other young adults in his position will set pride aside and realize that change is possible.

Watch the full conversation and painting lesson in the video player below: