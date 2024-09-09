Inner city youth ministry in urgent need of volunteers

SAN ANTONIO – Hanna Zertuche saw a need for volunteers at Harper’s Chapel Ministries on the West Side, and a year later she’s a full time staff member coordinating volunteers and programs.

“I love these kids more than anything. And, I love them as if they’re my own,” Zertuche said.

The church is just a block away from Lincoln Heights Courts. An afterschool program started when church members saw a need to provide after-school enrichment, and a need for reading tutoring. The Monday through Wednesday program that had just a handful of kids a year ago has now grown to about 40.

The community support is steady. But there’s a big need for volunteers, Zertuche said.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to be a part of this. And I want more people to be able to share in that and to reap the fruit of the blessings that God has given us,” she said. “There’s a ministry in presence, being invested in our children’s lives. Telling them ‘How is your day? or How can I help You? Like, that is probably what we need the most is just mentorship and people who are willing to just love on our kids.”

The nonprofit is putting out a call to retirees, counselors and college students who might need volunteer hours or simply want exposure in working in programs that serve inner cities.

Log on to harperscbc.com to get involved as a volunteer or click here to donate. There is an Amazon Wish List for afterschool supplies, click here.

The ministry is also part of this year’s The Big Give SA, which runs from Sept. 11-18.