Major accident closes westbound side of North Loop 1604 near Redland Road, SAPD says

Westbound side of highway was being shut down as of 9:30 a.m.

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An accident on the North Side has closed some lanes of Loop 1604, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD reported an accident in the westbound lanes of North Loop 1604 near Redland Road.

The westbound side of the highway was being shut down as of 9:30 a.m., according to police.

Traffic appears to be backing up as far as Bulverde and Judson Roads, Transguide cameras in the area showed.

If you are beginning your morning commute, police advise you to find an alternate route to avoid the area.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more on San Antonio area roads and closures, visit the KSAT Traffic page.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

