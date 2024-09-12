Southwest Airlines refuses to sign long-term agreement with San Antonio, questioning their future growth

FILE - A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport while another taxis on the ground, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

San Antonio – An airline operating agreement and a series of terminal leases were approved Thursday by City Council, but Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it is not in favor of the terms.

Chris Perry, a spokesperson from Southwest, told KSAT they disliked the newly passed items because their future commercial growth plans could be in jeopardy, adding they wouldn’t sign with the City of San Antonio if no changes were made.

According to Perry, the airline was promised by airport officials that they would expand to 10 gates at the airport’s new Terminal C, which is set to open in 2028. This move pushed the airline to agree to a $200 million placement for enhancements for the six gates they have in the airport’s Terminal A, which Perry said is an “insignificant amount for the number of enhancements needed.”

However, in June, Perry said the airport reserved their decision -- leaving them to question their future plans.

“For clarity’s sake, we haven’t stated we are considering leaving the airport, just that our future commercial growth plans could be in jeopardy and that we will not sign the deal in its current form,” Perry said in a statement to KSAT. “We have plans for future growth at SAT, but will be forced to reassess those plans without a concrete, viable option from the city to solve the capacity constraint problems.”

Terminal map at San Antonio International Airport. (KSAT)

As of right now, Perry said that despite the dispute, they will continue to work with the airport on a solution.

However, he emphasized that “only one airline at SAT currently takes customers nonstop to twenty-two destinations without being funneled through a hub,” adding the airline has a 40% market share at the airport and carried more than 3.7 million customers in 2023.

“We will continue to work with the airport and the City on a concrete, viable option that solves the airport’s capacity constraint issues and doesn’t put its largest carrier in its smallest space, as well as provides the more than 3.7 million San Antonians who choose to fly Southwest annually the same experience as the elite travelers the airport is targeting with its gate allocations,” Perry said.

We reached out to the City of San Antonio and airport officials for comment and are waiting for a response.