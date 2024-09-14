Woman walking on Northwest Loop 410 killed by passing vehicle, SAPD says

A person walking on Northwest Loop 410 was stuck and killed by a passing vehicle on Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man accused of striking and killing a woman with his vehicle has been arrested.

SAPD officers said they were dispatched to the incident around 5:45 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410 eastbound near Jackson Keller Road.

Recommended Videos

According to SAPD, Castle Hills police officers arrived at the scene first. The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim, who authorities said was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Based on its initial investigation, SAPD said the woman attempted to cross the main lanes of Northwest Loop 410 when she was hit by a blue pickup truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene, police said.

While officers remained on Loop 410, authorities said they received a call from someone who wanted to create a crash report for their vehicle, which matched the description of the blue pickup truck.

SAPD officers arrived at the driver’s listed address and determined the driver and his vehicle to be connected with the deadly crash.

After SAPD detectives interviewed the driver, the 61-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with failing to stop and render aid in a deadly crash.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.