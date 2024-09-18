Trial begins for man accused of causing crash that killed unborn child

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for Constantino Tristian-Coronado, who is accused of causing a crash that led to the death of an unborn child, began Tuesday.

Coronado faces charges of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and aggravated assault of a public servant.

The charges stem from a crash on the South Side in May 2021.

According to the prosecution’s opening arguments, Coronado was fleeing the scene of a minor crash he allegedly caused near South Zarzamora and Interstate 35 when he struck another vehicle that had pulled over for an approaching ambulance with lights and sirens activated.

“What happened is the force with which Mr. Coronado hit her while he is fleeing, forced her to cross into oncoming traffic, and she was hit head-on by an ambulance that was running code in the opposite direction,” the prosecution said.

The woman driving the vehicle, April Levine, was eight months pregnant and had her 1-year-old child in the back seat. Levine, her child, and the paramedics involved in the crash suffered injuries, but her unborn son did not survive.

In their opening statements, defense lawyers argued that the crash was an accident.

They claimed Coronado had been hit in the first collision and was attempting to turn around to return to the scene.

The defense also said Levine did not pull over properly for the ambulance. The defense indicated they would present expert testimony to support their case.

If convicted, Coronado faces up to 20 years in prison.