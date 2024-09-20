88º
Local News

Two men wearing masks shot, killed a person on the Northeast Side, SAPD says

Police say the unidentified victim was in their mid-20′s

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Shooting, Northeast Side
Two men wearing masks shot and killed a person while the victim was talking to a neighbor on the Northeast Side. (Adam Barraza, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men wearing masks shot and killed a person while the victim was talking to a neighbor on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting call just before 6 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 230 block of Deerwood Drive.

The victim was shot several times in the torso and was transported to the hospital, police said. The person was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the person was in their mid-20s. No other injuries were reported.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

