SAPD says 18-year-old man shot, transported to hospital

An officer on scene told KSAT that the department was still gathering info on the shooting

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what led up to an East Side shooting on Friday night.

An officer on scene told KSAT that an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest once and transported to a local hospital around 9:30 p.m.

While San Antonio police officers roped off the 2100 block of Burnet Street with crime scene tape, authorities said they are not certain where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com as we learn more details.

