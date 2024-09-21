SAPD says 18-year-old man shot, transported to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what led up to an East Side shooting on Friday night.

An officer on scene told KSAT that an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest once and transported to a local hospital around 9:30 p.m.

While San Antonio police officers roped off the 2100 block of Burnet Street with crime scene tape, authorities said they are not certain where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com as we learn more details.