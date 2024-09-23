93º
2 men arrested after stealing vehicle at gunpoint, leading officers on chase, SAPD says

Police say a suspect assaulted an officer while attempting to run away from the scene

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The carjacking happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Menchaca Street. (Edward Latigo , Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after stealing a person’s vehicle at gunpoint and leading officers on a chase, according to San Antonio police.

The initial carjacking happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Menchaca Street.

SAPD officers chased the stolen vehicle for five minutes before it wrecked in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue.

Police said that two crashes occurred during the chase.

One of the suspects intentionally rammed the stolen vehicle into a SAPD vehicle before crashing, police said. The suspect assaulted an officer while attempting to run away from the scene, according to SAPD.

SAPD said the suspect will be charged with assault on a peace officer.

After the crash, the other suspect was trapped in the stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A revolver was found in the stolen vehicle, according to police.

Both suspects will be charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They could potentially face more charges in the future.

This is still an ongoing investigation. KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

