94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot during argument in Burger King parking lot on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Police found five shell casings in the parking lot

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, SAPD
A man was shot during a dispute in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Burger King on Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a dispute in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Burger King on Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said that after watching the restaurant’s surveillance cameras, they believe the incident started as an argument between two people in separate vehicles.

A third person showed up in another vehicle and shot the victim.

The shooter ran off afterward and was picked up by a different vehicle, SAPD said. The shooter was not located.

The victim was shot once near the groin area and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Officers found five shell casings at the scene.

Investigators said it’s unclear if Tuesday’s incident was related to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday at the Taco Cabana next door.

The victim in that case was identified as 52-year-old man Carlos Harlan Moore.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

John Paul Barajas headshot

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos