Man shot during argument in Burger King parking lot on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a dispute in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Burger King on Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Interstate 35.

San Antonio police said that after watching the restaurant’s surveillance cameras, they believe the incident started as an argument between two people in separate vehicles.

A third person showed up in another vehicle and shot the victim.

The shooter ran off afterward and was picked up by a different vehicle, SAPD said. The shooter was not located.

The victim was shot once near the groin area and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Officers found five shell casings at the scene.

Investigators said it’s unclear if Tuesday’s incident was related to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday at the Taco Cabana next door.

The victim in that case was identified as 52-year-old man Carlos Harlan Moore.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.