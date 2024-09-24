Suspect wounded after pointing shotgun at officers, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man who is accused of pointing a shotgun at New Braunfels police officers over the weekend remains in the hospital, the department said.

The 63-year-old suspect was involved in a disturbance around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Roaring Falls, not far from Loop 337.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, initially refused to come out of a residence and instead aimed a shotgun outside a window.

According to the investigators, one of the officers who responded to the scene fired his weapon through that window.

Shortly after, the suspect came outside carrying a knife, police said.

Officers were then able to overpower the suspect and take him into custody, according to police.

After taking the suspect into custody, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if his injuries were caused by gunfire.

The incident is still under investigation, and formal charges against the man await his release from the hospital, police said.

The officer who fired his weapon is a patrol sergeant and a 17-year veteran of NBPD. He is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Texas Rangers.