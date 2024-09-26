Universal City police: Couple’s fight over Xanax pills led to man’s death

SAN ANTONIO – A fight over prescription pills is what led to a woman killing her husband, according to Universal City police.

Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens said detectives spent about four hours Wednesday interviewing 61-year-old Constance Seinwill. She admitted to killing her husband in a fit of rage, Siemens said.

“He had hid her Xanax from her,” Siemens said. “She was in an intoxicated state at that point already.”

Police found Seinwill’s husband dead on the living room floor of their home in the 100 block of Rising Star.

Siemens said neighbors had called 911 after Seinwill knocked on their door and told them she had killed her husband.

The police chief said it appears the victim was hit in the head repeatedly with an object. Investigators later collected several objects from the home, Siemens said, that could be the murder weapon.

As police flooded into the normally quiet neighborhood, located near Toepperwein and Kitty Hawk roads on Wednesday morning, other neighbors watched and wondered what was going on.

“It was something really bad (that) happened because they were going in and out, in and out. The policemen. The coroners,” a woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

According to another anonymous neighbor, there was no hiding the fact that there was trouble in the couple’s home.

“They fought all the time, even (outside),” the neighbor said. “You could hear them when they were getting out of the vehicles.”

Siemens said he doesn’t recall officers ever being called to the couple’s home. Although, Siemens said, that is just what other people should do.

“If you know of somebody that’s in a volatile relationship, please reach out to local law enforcement, counseling, wherever you can, to try to get those folks some help,” Siemens said.

One neighbor said, in hindsight, she wishes someone, specifically loved ones, would have intervened on behalf of this particular couple.

“They had to have known what was between these two,” the neighbor said. “I just wish they had taken them to some kind of counseling.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 703-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.