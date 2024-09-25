98º
Local News

Woman tells neighbor she killed her husband, Universal City police chief says

UCPD says officers received a call for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – The Universal City Police Department said it is investigating what may have led up to a man’s death on Wednesday.

Authorities said the incident happened in a neighborhood located near Kitty Hawk Road and Toepperwein Road, just inside Loop 1604.

Within the neighborhood, officers put up crime scene tape on a street called Rising Star.

Universal City Police Department Chief Johnny Siemens told KSAT that an unidentified woman walked across the street to a neighbor’s home.

While at the neighbor’s home, the woman told her neighbor that she killed her husband, Siemens said.

Authorities said the neighbor then called police and asked for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m.

The official said the unidentified woman has since been taken into custody.

The identity of the victim and how he died is also unclear at this time.

Universal City officers said they are not looking for additional suspects in this case.

A UCPD official said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com as we learn more details.

