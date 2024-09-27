AB Quintanilla is ‘doing fine now’ following emergency trip to hospital in Bolivia

A.B. Quintanilla is stopping rumors about his health before they spread.

The musician and brother of the late Tejano star Selena had to be admitted to the hospital following a show in Bolivia earlier this week.

According to an Instagram post, Quintanilla had been feeling pain in his back for two weeks but thought he had pulled a muscle.

Toward the end of their show, Quintanilla states he was feeling strange and was taken to the emergency room on Tuesday night.

The post said he was admitted for dehydration, but doctors found fluid in Quintanilla’s right lung.

The musician says he is “doing fine now” and is “gonna get some rest” before his next show.

Since the health scare, Quintanilla has uploaded more videos to his Instagram, thanking the Bolivian crowds for their support.