Authorities identify man killed after car rear-ended 18-wheeler on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man that was a backseat passenger after a collision with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on Wednesday night.

The man has been identified as Manuel Mendoza, 20.

According to San Antonio police, the Altima struck the back of the 18-wheeler around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of I-35 in the northbound lanes near a construction zone.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Mendoza died from multiple blunt injuries.

The 18-wheeler driver stopped to render aid.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.