Authorities identify man killed after car rear-ended 18-wheeler on I-35

Three others were critically injured in the accident

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man that was a backseat passenger after a collision with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on Wednesday night.

The man has been identified as Manuel Mendoza, 20.

According to San Antonio police, the Altima struck the back of the 18-wheeler around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of I-35 in the northbound lanes near a construction zone.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Mendoza died from multiple blunt injuries.

The 18-wheeler driver stopped to render aid.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

