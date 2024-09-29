UTSA Roadrunners fall to East Carolina in American Athletic Conference opener

The UTSA Roadrunners fell below .500 after losing to East Carolina on Saturday.

With under four minutes left in the first quarter, UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Owen McCown for the Roadrunners’ first lead.

Recommended Videos

The Roadrunners took a 13-10 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, ECU quarterback Jake Garcia hit Winston Wright Jr., who slipped around the UTSA defense and burst up the sideline for the 40-yard Pirate touchdown.

UTSA found themselves down 27-13 early in the fourth quarter. On a fourth down, UTSA freshman Brandon High Jr. broke free for a clutch 66-yard touchdown to make it a one-possession game.

UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier picked off Garcia on ECU’s next drive, but the Roadrunners were stagnant on offense.

The Roadrunners dropped its American Athletic Conference opener 30-20.