How Working Moms of San Antonio group helps balance work, family, and life

SAN ANTONIO – Erika Radis started the Facebook group Working Moms of San Antonio to connect with other moms like her who were trying to balance life, motherhood, and running a business.

“It feels good to be around others. And so, I would encourage anybody, no matter if you’re a mom or not a mom, to find a community where you can sort of grow and connect with others,” Radis said.

The Facebook group has over 7,000 members. Recently, Radis and the core group of mothers opened a coworking space. There are currently 90 paying members supporting this endeavor. The space is used as a coworking area, hosts mixers, and can be rented out for special events. The group also holds classes and workshops to help women grow their businesses.

“It’s just moms already, I think, naturally want to help other moms. It’s in our nature as moms to help. And so, I think it’s the energy and the vibe where these moms just really want to lift each other up and support each other,” Radis said.

Claudia Aceves joined the group early on. She runs three businesses and had recently moved to Texas.

“One of the things that I was searching for was, you know, a group of women that I can talk to, exchange ideas with and, of course, like, tell them about my business,” Aceves said.

The need is so great that she is spearheading the Spanish-speaking branch of the group, Madres Unidas.

“With Madres Unidas, it gives us a space where we can speak Spanish. We can use our primary language, and everybody’s comfortable,” Aceves said.

Radis said there’s a constant effort to promote female-owned businesses. She even hosts a podcast where she talks with local business owners about different topics.