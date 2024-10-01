Join the fun with these community events for National Night Out this Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Oct. 1st is National Night Out, and several organizations, including the City of San Antonio, are hosting events around the city to foster community.
Here are some of the free events you can attend to get to know your neighbors while having fun:
- Monte Viejo Park at 4011 Emory Oak, 5-8 p.m. — Neighbors can enjoy a community event with face painting, food trucks, live music, and more.
- Beacon Hill at 1001 W Rosewood Avenue, 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Learn how to plant a tree, register to vote, and enjoy a free dinner (or bring your own) with activities for the kids.
- SAISD District Resource Fair at Alamo Stadium, 110 Tuleta Dr., 5-7 p.m. — Explore adult education opportunities and family resources from SAISD, as well as a special performance from the San Antonio ISD marching band.
- St. Philip’s College at MLK Campus, near the Wyoming Street Entrance, 5-7 p.m., — Meet your neighbors and learn about organizations around San Antonio. South Texas Blood and Tissue will be hosting a blood drive, where you can receive a free Halloween T-shirt.
- Family Service at 3014 Rivas Street, 4-7 p.m. — Play games, listen to music and attend a free Fall Financial Fair at this National Night Out.
- Timber Ridge at 3103 Rim Rock Trail, 5-7:30 p.m. — Speak to local San Antonio Police Department representatives and attend a social mixer.
- Lockwood Park at 801 N Olive, 5-7 p.m. — Enjoy snacks, take part in the HOOPS contest and learn about the Empower House After School Program.