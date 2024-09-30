80º
Get a free spooky T-shirt when you donate blood this October

Get into the Halloween spirit by giving your blood to a good cause at South Texas Blood and Tissue

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Get a free T-shirt when you donate through Oct. 31. (Copyright South Texas Blood and Tissue)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood and Tissue is brewing up some Halloween spirit and asking for your donation this October to help save lives.

STBTC is offering a free, limited-edition Halloween T-shirt to every blood donor through Oct. 31.

The shirt features creepy crawlies that are perfect for the Halloween season.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue needs all types of blood and platelets, especially Type O.

While South Texans are donating 350 to 400 times a day, the goal is to reach 500 to 600 donations a day for October. The organization supplies blood to more than 100 hospitals across 48 counties in South Texas.

If you would like to donate, you can schedule an appointment through the South Texas Blood and Tissue website or call (210) 731-5590. There are nine donation centers throughout South Texas.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

