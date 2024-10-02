Intersection of Iran attack, Jewish holidays, Oct. 7 anniversary holds heavy weight for Jewish community

SAN ANTONIO – Right before Iran sent almost 200 missiles sailing over Israel on Tuesday, seven Israelis were killed in a gun and knife attack in the town of Jaffa.

Immediately, Temple Beth-El Senior Rabbi Mara Nathan checked on loved ones in Israel.

“They all reported they were in their bomb shelters or their safe rooms,” she said.

Though Israel and the U.S. intercepted almost all missiles, it was the largest aerial attack on Israel in its history.

“It is certainly something that makes Jewish people all across the United States and I think across the world feel anxious,” Nathan said.

Nathan described a conflicting feeling at a time meant for celebration.

The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, begins Wednesday at sundown.

“It’s a time where Jewish people come together in their homes and in their synagogues,” Nathan said.

This isn’t the first year it’s been harder to rejoice. It was during the 2023 holidays that Hamas massacred over 1,200 Israelis, not all of whom were Jewish. The group captured hostages, and 100 of them are still being held captive.

“Of course, last year on October 7, there was just such tragedy in Israel and we’re still living with that today. And so, these holidays, we’re already going to be more somber than usual,” Nathan said.

That somber feeling, not just for the loss of Israeli lives.

“There’s been so much loss across the Middle East. So many innocent people have been hurt. And so, whatever side you feel sympathetic to, it’s really, these are the people that are losing on all sides,” Nathan said.

However, it is the Jewish people who are feeling stress during this specific holy week.

“I would speak for all the Jewish community in San Antonio that takes its security very, very seriously. Certainly at the holidays, every single year, Anyone who is thinking about whether or not they should go to services at their synagogues. They should know that it is a safe place to be,” Nathan said.

In San Antonio, specifically, Nathan said she feels supported by people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“A sense of connection and solace and even give you some strength to face the challenges that are out there,” she said.

The Jewish community plans to come together for a memorial on Oct. 7 to honor the lives lost, and the invite will be extended to the larger community regardless of faith.