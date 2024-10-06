2 people shot in suspected ‘drug deal gone bad’ outside North Side shopping center, police say

San Antonio police investigate a scene in the 7200 block of Blanco Road on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot during what San Antonio police believe was a botched drug deal outside a North Side shopping center.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Blanco Road, near Lockhill Selma Road.

San Antonio police said officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. They were taken to the hospital and their injuries are life-threatening.

An officer at the scene said it was likely a “drug deal gone bad” between an individual and a group of three minors.

The individual and one of the minors were shot during the transaction.

Details on what led to the shooting were limited, but police said the two other people involved have been taken into custody.

Blanco Road is closed in both directions as officers investigate.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.