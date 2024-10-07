Armed robbery suspect crashes stolen 18-wheeler after leading deputies on chase in Kerr County

A Houston-area man who was wanted for an armed robbery led deputies on a chase in a stolen 18-wheeler before he crashed into a storage facility in Boerne.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area man who was wanted for an armed robbery led deputies on a chase in a stolen 18-wheeler before he crashed into a storage facility in Boerne.

According to a news release, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday about an armed robbery that had occurred minutes earlier in Junction by a man driving an 18-wheeler.

Recommended Videos

Moments later, Kerr County deputies located the big rig on Interstate 10 East and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 523.

Eric Lee Hudson was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Kimble County. He also led the Kerr County Sheriff's Office on a chase that ended in a crash in Boerne. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The driver initially pulled over but refused to get out of the big rig and led deputies on a chase toward Kendall County, where deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips that deflated the front tires of the truck, officials said.

The big rig, which officials said was stolen out of California, then crossed the median near mile marker 535 onto a frontage road, where the driver lost control on a curve and crashed into a Lockaway Storage facility in Boerne.

The driver, Eric Lee Hudson, of Stafford, was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of evading arrest with a vehicle and one count of theft.

A cash drawer from the armed robbery and several clothing items consistent with the description given by Kimble County deputies were recovered, officials said.