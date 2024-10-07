Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

How researchers in San Antonio are using helmet padding to protect athletes, soldiers

Team from UTSA and Southwest Research Institute are using 3D printed materials to reduce traumatic brain injuries

Devan Karp, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: UTSA, Football, Military, Safety, Southwest Research Institute

SAN ANTONIO – A team of researchers from the University of Texas San Antonio and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have been working for the last year and a half to develop new helmet padding technology.

The team hopes to help athletes and soldiers alike avoid traumatic brain injuries, many of which go untreated.

“Seventy percent of traumatic brain injury remains undiagnosed, and people are getting hit in the head in contact sports, in military settings, but they don’t show any symptoms,” said Dr. Morteza Seidi, assistant professor in the engineering department at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “And that’s going to affect them later in life.”

The ongoing project started a year and a half ago, as students and professors worked together to accurately measure how the brain responds to hits at different impacts.

Using machines that hit test dummies at different velocities and angles, mechanical engineers started to 3-D print specially structured helmet padding.

While the project is still a long way from being used in the NFL, Seidi said it’s a passion of his to use it in high school football equipment.

“Most of the time, it’s overlooked because there’s less money there. But it’s the most important part: the young people they play, and they get concussions,” Seidi said. “They have to live with the consequences for the rest of their life and reach their full potential. It’s really important to take care of their self-safety and wellbeing”.

Meanwhile, researchers at SwRI say that while the football field is different from the battlefield, this technology can help soldiers. Dr. Daniel Portillo thinks it can be used in military helmets, body armor, and more.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Recommended Videos