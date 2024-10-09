‘A Taste of Pueblos del Maiz’ returns for annual celebration of corn in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From elote to corn on the cob, The City of San Antonio is celebrating all things corn.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be cooking demonstrations, maiz tastings, and special corn dishes from San Antonio restaurants.

San Antonio joins three other UNESCO Creative Cities in celebrating maiz — Tucson, Arizona; Merida, Mexico; and Bergamo, Italy.

On Thursday, San Antonio will host “A Taste of Pueblos del Maiz” at Carriqui from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature five San Antonio UNESCO Chef Ambassadors who will prepare small bites inspired by UTSA’s Special Collections cookbooks from 1789.

“Maiz is deeply rooted in the culture and history of the Americas, connecting San Antonio to our fellow creative cities,” said Colleen Swain, Director of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office.“Pueblos del Maiz provides San Antonio residents and visitors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history of corn and gain insight into the pivotal role of the ingredient through interactive events.”

More attractions on Thursday include:

A pop-up exhibit of the UTSA book collection

Tasting of Gran Maizal, a premium Mexican Whiskey

Live canvas painting centered around maiz by local artist Mike Comp Arugello

Performance by the Brackenridge High School mariachi band

The event continues on Friday at the Pearl with the ‘Maiz Showcase’ from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Live cooking demonstrations will take place under the Cellars Pavilion. With music and additional vendors, attendees will be able to participate in a live mural painting project.

“Corn has been a staple in our food and culture for centuries. Its significance in our heritage cannot be overstated,” said Chef Jaime Gonzalez of Carriqui and San Antonio UNESCO Chef Ambassador.

“Pueblos del Maiz does an amazing job of educating people about how important corn is in a really unique way. It’s a great opportunity to learn about the history and significance of this essential ingredient,” Gonzalez said.