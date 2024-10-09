‘Total loss’: Northeast Side home destroyed, neighbor’s house damaged after fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side home was destroyed and a neighbor’s house was damaged after a fire on Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Kissing Oak Street near Judson Road.
SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said they were dispatched for a structure fire on the Northeast Side.
Upon arrival, he said firefighters found “heavy flames” coming out of a home’s roof.
As the fire destroyed the home, the blaze spread to a vacant home next door.
Responding units extinguished both fires, but the original house was a total loss. The neighboring home’s attic was damaged.
Arrington said there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.