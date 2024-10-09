Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Total loss’: Northeast Side home destroyed, neighbor’s house damaged after fire, SAFD says

The incident happened on Kissing Oak Street near Judson Road

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Pachatta Pope, Content Gatherer

Tags: Fire, San Antonio Fire Department, Northeast Side
A Northeast side home was destroyed and a neighboring home was damaged after a fire Wednesday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side home was destroyed and a neighbor’s house was damaged after a fire on Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Kissing Oak Street near Judson Road.

Recommended Videos

SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said they were dispatched for a structure fire on the Northeast Side.

Upon arrival, he said firefighters found “heavy flames” coming out of a home’s roof.

As the fire destroyed the home, the blaze spread to a vacant home next door.

Responding units extinguished both fires, but the original house was a total loss. The neighboring home’s attic was damaged.

Arrington said there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Pachatta Pope headshot

Pachatta Pope joined KSAT as a news producer in 2021. She is a San Antonio native and a graduate of UTSA.

email

Recommended Videos