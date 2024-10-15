Skip to main content
Local News

Man shot, killed inside vehicle downtown, San Antonio police say

Roads are expected to be closed for several hours, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle downtown, police said.

Officers responded calls for a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 830 block of East Grayson Street.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times while he was inside a silver car in a parking lot, police said.

Officers believe there are multiple shooters since there were several different types of shell casings recovered at the scene, police said.

According to police, East Grayson Street and nearby roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

