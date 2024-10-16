BCSO uncovers major chop shop operation worth millions, sheriff says

The bust, which Sheriff Javier Salazar described as one of the largest he has seen during his tenure with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, happened in the 3100 block of Woodfin Drive on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is expected to be arrested in connection with a major chop shop operation spanning multiple counties across Texas. Parts from more than 50 vehicles, worth millions, were found in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff.

The bust, which Sheriff Javier Salazar described as one of the largest he has seen during his tenure with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, happened in the 3100 block of Woodfin Drive on Wednesday.

The investigation began after firefighters responding to a previous fire at the location noticed suspicious eight-liner machines inside the building, prompting BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit to investigate potential illegal activity.

Salazar said BCSO had been monitoring the property to confirm criminal operations.

An investigator recently positioned nearby spotted several vehicles on the property and checked their license plates. The vehicles came up as stolen, the sheriff said.

The chop shop operation revealed parts of more than 50 stolen vehicles at the site, including high-end trucks like Ford King Ranch models. The total value is estimated at between $2 million and $2.5 million.

Investigators found that most of the stolen vehicles originated in San Antonio, while some were taken from Austin.

As local investigators coordinated with other agencies, they discovered that parts from the dismantled vehicles were being distributed to other Texas counties.

“They’re all chopped up,” Salazar said, referring to the condition of the vehicles found. He also confirmed that at least one arrest is anticipated, with the individual being the property owner, who is known to the BCSO from previous cases.

Neighbors in the area had expressed concerns, suspecting illegal activity was taking place at the location.

Salazar encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at BCSOTips@bexar.org.