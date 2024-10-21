SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in connection with 2010 homicide

Eric Mendoza, 20, was fatally shot in 5000 block of Village Path

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 20-year-old man.

According to police, Eric Mendoza was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2010, around 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Village Path.

Police said residents heard several gunshots and the sounds of a vehicle speeding off. Residents came out of their homes and saw Mendoza’s truck striking several vehicles before coming to a stop. Officers were called and found Mendoza unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.