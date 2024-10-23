Skip to main content
Carved a pumpkin? Share pictures with us this Halloween 2024

Orange you pumped that it’s almost Halloween!?

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Jack-O-Lantern (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston)

SAN ANTONIO – Have you done some pumpkin carving this Halloween season?

Let us know! We’d love to see those spooky Jack-o-Lanterns.

If you haven’t picked out your pumpkin yet, check out our story that shows where you can visit pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area.

To light up your Halloween spirit, take a look at a few gourd-geous photos sent to us last year:

Free-hand drew & carved this guy. My first ever carving. I think it came out cool.
AnexRavensong

Free-hand drew & carved this guy. My first ever carving. I think it came out cool.

0
San Antonio
Happy Halloween!
curlyjd7

Happy Halloween!

0
San Antonio
Guzman family Jack o’lanterns!!
Eagle Creek Ranch ,Floresville

Guzman family Jack o’lanterns!!

0
Saspamco
Pin media image
Gmolina
0
San Antonio

The list of photos will be updated once KSAT viewers post their awesome creations!

Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Photos or videos posted to KSAT Connect could be shared online or on-air!

