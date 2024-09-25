Explore pumpkin patches & corn mazes in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Several locations are gearing up to bring back traditional and fun fall activities, such as pumpkin patches and corn mazes.
KSAT compiled a list of San Antonio and surrounding areas with a pumpkin patch or corn maze this upcoming Halloween season.
Map of pumpkin patch and corn maze locations:
Here are the pumpkin patch and corn maze location’s hours and prices:
- Alamo Heights UMC: The free pumpkin patch will be open daily from Oct. 5 to Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- BellCreek Acres: The pumpkin patch returns to Bell Creek Acres only on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 20 until Oct. 27. Tickets are $16 per person, and kids under 2 years old get in for free.
- Bracken Methodist Church: The free pumpkin patch is open from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31. Visitors can visit the Bracken Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Bulverde Pumpkin Patch: Visitors can visit the patch from Oct. 1 until Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Bulverde Pumpkin Patch charges $20 per vehicle, which will give guests a parking pass for the entire month of October.
- Circle N Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Starting on Oct. 4, the Circle N Maze will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, noon to 9 p.m. every Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Tickets are only sold online for $12 each.
- Devine Acres Farm: The Fall Country Fest will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 28 to Oct. 27. The farm will also be open on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online tickets are $16.95 per person, $22 at the gate.
- First Methodist Church Seguin: Visitors can begin visiting this free pumpkin patch starting Sept. 28 until Oct. 31. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch Boerne: The free patch will be open from Oct. 4 to Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Good News Pumpkin Patch: The pumpkin patch will officially be open on Sept. 29, and National Night Out will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. Check Good News Pumpkin Patch’s social media for updates on hours.
- Graft 7A Ranch: The corn maze won’t be available at Graft 7A Ranch this year because of the prolonged drought, but you can still find other fun activities to do there for the season. The ranch will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. every Sunday until Nov. 23. Tickets are $18.50 per person. Additional information can be found here.
- Helotes Hills UMC: The patch will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday starting Oct. 2 until Oct. 31. Admission to the pumpkin patch is free.
- Jenschke Orchards: It may be a drive to Frederiksberg, but the maze and pumpkin patch are open for the season! According to the website, hours are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $14 per person.
- Milberger’s Nursery: The pumpkin patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday starting Sept. 28 until Oct. 31.
- Murphy’s Christmas Tree Lot & Pumpkin Patch: The patch is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The pumpkin prices start at $3 and up. Parking and admission is free.
- Northwest Hills UMC: The 35th annual pumpkin patch will open on Oct. 6 and close on Oct. 31. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
- Owl Creek Farm: A pumpkin-packed season will feature a family-friendly “Pumpkins by Day” and a “Terror by Night” at the maze starting Sept. 28 through Nov. 3. Admission to the pumpkins by day costs $10, and tickets for Nightmare at Owl Creek are $25 per person. Hours and additional activities can be found online.
- Oxford UMC: The free pumpkin patch will be open from Oct. 1 until Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- Palomino Pumpkin Patch: Palo Alto College will host a free pumpkin patch event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19. This event will only accept cash for pumpkin purchases.
- Pipe Creek: The pumpkin patch will be open every weekend starting Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Gates close at 5 p.m. Admission is 6 per person and children under two get in for free.
- Rockberry Ranch: Pumpkin patches are returning this spooky season! Rockberry Ranch will be open for its 2024 Pumpkin Fest every weekend until Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rockberry Ranch will also be open on Oct. 14. The ranch will have tickets on sale for $16.95 until Sept. 25; after that, tickets at the gate will be $22.95 each.
- Spring Creek Gardens: The ninth annual pumpkin play day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. Children’s wristbands are $10, and adults get in for free. Tickets must be purchased before the event and can be purchased here.
- St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: The free patch will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays from Oct. 13 until Oct. 31.
- Sundrop Springs: The fall festival will open starting Sept. 28 and close on Oct. 27. The event will be open Friday through Sunday in October. Sundrop Screams haunted attractions begin at dusk. Admission prices range from $16 to $19.95, depending on which day you visit the patch. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Sweet Berry Farm: If you’re feeling like taking a road trip out to Marble Falls, the pumpkin patch and corn maze is now open until Nov. 3. Hours of the farm are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 5 p.m. on Sunday. Prices vary depending on what maze or activity you choose from. Activity prices can be found here.
- The Pumpkin Patch at Rockin’ R: The free patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, from Sept. 28 until Nov. 3. The play patch is $10 on Thursday and Friday and $12 on the weekend. However, kids under two and supervising adults get in for free, according to the Rockin R’s website.
- Traders Village: The CORNy Maze, a 10-acre-sized maze, will be open to the public starting Sept. 28 until Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend. Guests can also expect a pumpkin patch outside the maze, a petting zoo, duck races, family-friendly axe throwing, and calf roping. Maze wristbands cost $8.99 per person, and a wristband for the maze and all-day carnival rides at Traders Village is $15.99. Children under two years old get in for free.
- Tower of the Americas: The fall pumpkin patch will be from Oct. 1 until Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Uhland Fall Festival: The festival is scheduled for five weekends from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. General admission will be $20, and season passes will be $95. More information is available online.
- United Methodist Church Boerne: The patch will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday starting Oct. 4 through Oct. 27. The event is a free admission.
- Universal City Pumpkin Patch: The patch will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting Oct. 4. On Oct. 14, the pumpkin patch will extend its hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The patch is free to the public.
- University UMC: The pumpkin patch will open from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. This event is free admission. Additional information can be found online.
- Westside Family YMCA: The Dunkin’ for Pumpkins will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. This event will feature an evening of swimming with pumpkins and picking out a pumpkin to take home. Tickets are $5 and are limited.
- Winding Branch Ranch: The ranch will start its free second-annual pumpkin patch on Sept. 29 and end on Nov. 2. Visitors can get free tickets online. Hours are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday through Sunday.
- Windcrest UMC Pumpkin Patch: The free annual pumpkin patch will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 31. More information on events throughout the month of October can be found online.
KSAT will update this list as more locations announce pumpkin patch openings.
Have an a-maze-ing adventure!