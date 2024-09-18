San Antonio Pumpkin Festival to return downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A magical journey awaits coming this fall to downtown San Antonio.
San Antonio Pumpkin Festival is returning on Sept. 27 and will be open daily until Oct. 27. The festival is located at 1603 Broadway, near Pearl.
The festival includes a carousel, a massive corn pit, and a train ride through a replica Alamo.
This year, the festival will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Other attractions at the festival include:
- Steer Roping
- Live Music
- Authentic Sioux Tipi
- Grain Silo Slide
- Wild West Village
- Human Powered Coaster
- Balloon Animals
- Face Painter
- Caricature Artist
- Instagrammable Moments
- Bouncy Pumpkin
- Pumpkin Houses
- Willie’s Windmill
- Painted Pumpkins
- Toddler Bull Rides
- Piggly Wiggles
- Human Hamster Wheel
- Tree of Life
- Cinderella’s Carriage
- Art Installations
Click here to purchase tickets online. According to the website, walk-ins are “unlikely” due to high demand.