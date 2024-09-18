San Antonio Pumpkin Festival to return downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A magical journey awaits coming this fall to downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio Pumpkin Festival is returning on Sept. 27 and will be open daily until Oct. 27. The festival is located at 1603 Broadway, near Pearl.

The festival includes a carousel, a massive corn pit, and a train ride through a replica Alamo.

This year, the festival will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other attractions at the festival include:

Steer Roping

Live Music

Authentic Sioux Tipi

Grain Silo Slide

Wild West Village

Human Powered Coaster

Balloon Animals

Face Painter

Caricature Artist

Instagrammable Moments

Bouncy Pumpkin

Pumpkin Houses

Willie’s Windmill

Painted Pumpkins

Toddler Bull Rides

Piggly Wiggles

Human Hamster Wheel

Tree of Life

Cinderella’s Carriage

Art Installations

Click here to purchase tickets online. According to the website, walk-ins are “unlikely” due to high demand.