Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting teen at NW Side apartment complex in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex last November, according to Bexar County Court court records.

Rodolfo Hernandez III, 33, was arrested on Thursday by San Antonio police. He is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jagger Munoz inside a vehicle at the complex on the Northwest Side in the 6100 block of Whitby Road on Nov. 21, 2023.

Police discovered Munoz’s body behind the complex. Crime Stoppers released information in December identifying Hernandez as a wanted suspect.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT said that on the afternoon of Nov. 21, a witness reportedly saw Hernandez and Munoz sitting in a vehicle shortly before the shooting.

The witness heard a yell before a single gunshot was fired. The witness said they saw the car head southbound toward Whitby Road, the affidavit said.

Investigators found Munoz was found to have been shot once in the back, the affidavit said.

A few hours later, a second witness contacted investigators claiming to know Hernandez and said that Hernandez was attempting to sell Munoz a gun, but Munoz then pointed a gun at Hernandez in a robbery attempt, the affidavit said.

Hernandez told the witness he fired one shot at Munoz, who was sitting inside the vehicle, and then ran away. The witness identified Hernandez from a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Investigators contacted the second witness’s mother on Nov. 22. She said that Hernandez claimed he shot someone at the complex and then used her truck to flee.

In a subsequent interview with investigators on Nov. 23, the second witness said Hernandez admitted to shooting Munoz and hiding the gun in an apartment at the complex on Whitby Road, the affidavit said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, investigators located the handgun underneath clothes in a laundry basket. Investigators made multiple attempts to contact Hernandez, but they were unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.

Later on the morning of Nov. 23, investigators contacted Hernandez’s relative, who confirmed that Herandez visited him after the shooting.

Details about how and where police arrested Hernandez are not immediately known. SAPD did not return a request for comment on the arrest.

A BCSO spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Thursday evening that SAPD had arrested Hernandez on the murder warrant.