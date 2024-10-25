Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2022 road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A judge decided the fate of a man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man during a 2022 road rage incident.

Bexar County District Court Judge Ron Rangel sentenced Jeremiah Nevarez, 36, to 60 years in prison on Thursday.

Nevarez was arrested three months after the May 4, 2022, shooting. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday for the shooting death of Andrew Rangel, 29.

The shooting happened after Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Binz Engleman Road and shot him. After he was shot, Rangel crashed into the median wall, veered off the highway and crashed into a tree.

Also read: