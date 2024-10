NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from a property in New Braunfels.

A KSAT viewer noticed the smoke around 4 p.m. on Sunday off Interstate 35 near the North Solms Road exit.

Recommended Videos

KSAT reached out to the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department for more information but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.