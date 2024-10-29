At least seven people arrested in multi-agency raid on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to execute a search warrant at two homes on the city’s West Side on Tuesday morning that resulted in seven arrests.

According to Eric Burns, assistant city attorney and head of the Dangerous Assessment Response Team (DART), two homes near West Commerce Street and Belcross Street had histories of code concerns and criminal activity.

About a month ago, the city received concerns regarding utilities and criminal activity at the two homes. After an investigation, the DART Unit, SAPD, SAFFE Unit and Animal Control conducted the raid.

“We were doing our research to make sure, prior to any action we took, that it was confirmed our suspicions the criminal activity and code concerns we had,” Burns said.

The code concerns were related to no utilities being hooked up at either one of the homes. Instead, investigators found the utilities were illegally connected. CPS Energy will now investigate.

As for the criminal activity, West SAFFE Sergeant and Supervisor, Michael Ross, said at least seven people were arrested.

During the raid, law enforcement officials also found several weapons. At this time, no charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Animal Control helped at the scene for dogs that were in the homes, but they didn’t post a danger to anyone, officials said.

.